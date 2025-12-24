Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS announce alliance ahead of BMC polls

Ending months of speculation, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday officially announced an alliance between their parties ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for 15 January.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Mumbai, the cousins said the alliance was formed to protect the interests of the ‘Marathi manoos’ and the state of Maharashtra. Uddhav highlighted the legacy of their grandfather, social reformer Prabodhankar Thackeray, as well as their father Bal Thackeray and uncle Shrikant Thackeray, in championing the Samyukta Maharashtra movement.

“Mumbai's mayor will be Marathi and will be ours,” Raj said, emphasising the shared commitment of both parties.

The leaders also confirmed that seat-sharing arrangements had been finalised for the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, set for the same day, along with Mumbai and 27 other municipal bodies across the state. Talks for alliances in other civic bodies are ongoing.