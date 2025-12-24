Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS announce alliance ahead of BMC polls
Uddhav and Raj Thackeray unite for ‘Marathi manoos’ as civic elections approach
Ending months of speculation, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday officially announced an alliance between their parties ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for 15 January.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Mumbai, the cousins said the alliance was formed to protect the interests of the ‘Marathi manoos’ and the state of Maharashtra. Uddhav highlighted the legacy of their grandfather, social reformer Prabodhankar Thackeray, as well as their father Bal Thackeray and uncle Shrikant Thackeray, in championing the Samyukta Maharashtra movement.
“Mumbai's mayor will be Marathi and will be ours,” Raj said, emphasising the shared commitment of both parties.
The leaders also confirmed that seat-sharing arrangements had been finalised for the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, set for the same day, along with Mumbai and 27 other municipal bodies across the state. Talks for alliances in other civic bodies are ongoing.
Uddhav invited voters opposed to the BJP to join the alliance, while Raj remained tight-lipped about the specific seat-sharing arrangement for the 227 BMC wards, suggesting discussions are still underway in key areas where both parties have influence.
The press conference, held at a luxury hotel in Worli, lasted just 16 minutes. Ahead of the event, both leaders paid homage to Bal Thackeray at his memorial in Shivaji Park and arrived together at the venue. Family members, including Uddhav’s wife Rashmi and son Aaditya, and Raj’s wife Sharmila and son Amit, were also present, showcasing the familial camaraderie.
In the state assembly elections last year, Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 20 of 288 seats, while MNS failed to win any. The alliance has also emerged in opposition to the state government’s proposed three-language formula in schools and what they described as the “imposition” of Hindi.
The cousins had previously celebrated the state government’s withdrawal of the three-language order with a joint victory rally in July, signalling their shared political agenda.
The formal alliance marks a significant development in Maharashtra’s civic poll landscape, as both parties aim to consolidate their influence and appeal to Marathi voters ahead of the high-stakes BMC elections.
With PTI inputs