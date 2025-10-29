Aaditya Thackeray flags major voter list irregularities ahead of BMC civic polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday alleged widespread discrepancies in Mumbai’s voter lists, claiming that thousands of fake and duplicate entries could compromise the integrity of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Speaking at the party’s Nirdhar Melava event at the Worli Dome, Thackeray presented what he described as “evidence of a major scam” in the electoral rolls.

Using a detailed presentation reminiscent of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s voter list exposés in Delhi, he outlined instances of alleged manipulation and negligence by authorities. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray was also present and addressed party workers on the party’s civic poll strategy.

According to an India Today report Aaditya Thackeray, undertook a detailed review of the voter lists in his Worli constituency and uncovered around 22,000 irregularities. Calling the findings “deeply concerning”, he urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct a thorough investigation and rectify the errors.

He further instructed Shiv Sena (UBT) office-bearers across Mumbai to carry out similar audits in their respective wards to prevent “bogus voting”.