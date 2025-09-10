'Vote chori ki chronology samajhiye': Congress 

A day after the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider Aadhaar cards as the 12th valid document for identity verification during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, the state's Congress unit unveiled its version of the chronology of 'vote chori (theft)'.

The press conference seeks to reinforce and carry forward from the recent 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, which drew massive crowds along its route.

At a press conference held at Delhi's Indira Bhavan, where the Bihar Congress screening committee was to meet, Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru held Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah responsible for orchestrating the "vote chori".

He asserted that the entire process of vote theft was carried out in four systematic stages.“Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have institutionalised vote theft in the country as part of a well-planned conspiracy,” Allavaru alleged.

According to the Congress, the stages are as follows:

1. Manipulating the ECI’s selection process: Narendra Modi altered the method of selecting the chief election commissioner by removing the role of the chief justice of India and instead involving the home minister directly.

2. Legal shield for election commissioners: Subsequent changes in the law ensured that no action could be taken against election commissioners, thereby removing accountability.

3. Tampering with electoral rolls: The electoral rolls were manipulated on a massive scale — a fact that has now been exposed before the nation.

4. Rigging during polling and counting: The BJP engages in systematic rigging not just during the election process but also during the counting of votes.