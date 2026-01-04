Uddhav Thackeray seeks cancellation of unopposed civic poll wins in Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday demanded that civic elections in wards where candidates — largely from ruling parties — were elected unopposed be cancelled and the poll process restarted, alleging that democracy was being replaced by “mobocracy”.

Speaking alongside Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray said the atmosphere in the country reflected an erosion of democratic norms. The two cousins also unveiled their alliance manifesto for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls.

Raj Thackeray asserted that Marathi identity must be respected, saying the mayor of Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra would be Marathi.

Targeting the ruling dispensation, Uddhav Thackeray alleged that since his government was dislodged in June 2022 and an Eknath Shinde-led government took charge, the wealth of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had been splurged on contractors.

“If the BMC’s expenditure budget is Rs 15,000 crore, then the amount needed to give to contractors for different works in the form of advance mobilisation is Rs 3 lakh crore,” he claimed. The former chief minister alleged that this amounted to a Rs 3 lakh crore scam and that kickback money was being used to influence the civic polls.

The allegations come amid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Mahayuti allies winning 68 seats unopposed in the Maharashtra civic polls scheduled for 15 January. Uddhav Thackeray alleged that after “vote-stealing”, the ruling parties were now “stealing candidates”.

“If the Maharashtra State Election Commission has courage, it should cancel elections where candidates were chosen unopposed and initiate the poll process again in those wards,” he said, adding that unopposed selections denied voters, especially Gen Z, the opportunity to exercise their franchise.