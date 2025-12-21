Is Fadnavis right or the secretary?

Is the chief minister right or the secretary of the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat? The piquant question is yet to be settled and may well end up in court. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is on record saying that since the opposition in the state assembly do not have the required numbers, they cannot have anyone designated as the leader of the opposition. The legislature secretary on the other hand, claims Shiv Sena (UBT), has in writing clarified that no such requirement is prescribed in the rules of the state legislature. Both the statements are in the public domain and remain unrefuted, leaving even legislators puzzled.

The week-long winter session of the state legislature drew to a close on 14 December; and for the first time neither the assembly nor the council had a leader of the Opposition. This was the first time since the state was formed that neither House had a leader of the Opposition, it was pointed out. The clamour from the opposition was ignored by the Speaker Rahul Narvekar and council chairman Ram Shinde.

Fadnavis told the media that in the assembly with a strength of 288, the opposition needed to have at least 29 members or 10 per cent of the strength to be eligible — a rule which exists in the Lok Sabha or the national parliament. In the last assembly election, SS(UBT) won 20 seats, the INC 16 and NCP (Shar ad Pawar) just 10.

Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, however, claimed that he had a letter from the Secretary to the Maharashtra Legislature stating unequivocally that the 10 per cent requirement was not prescribed in the rules of the legislature. While there has been no leader of the opposition in the assembly since the last election in 2024, there is no LOP in the legislative council too since August, 2025 when the number of opposition members fell below the 10 per cent level.

The Opposition, armed with the letter from the legislature secretary, actually nominated Bhaskar Jadhav in the assembly and Satej Patil of the Congress in the Council as leaders of the Opposition. There was no response, however, from either the speaker or the council chairman. Congress MLA and former leader of the opposition Vijay Waddetiwar was quick to point out that in 1980 BJP had only 14 MLAs and in 1985 only 16 MLAs—and yet BJP was allowed to nominate one of the MLAs as leader of the opposition. LoP is a constitutional position and we never kept it vacant, he added.

The LoP, who enjoys the status and perks of a cabinet minister, has the authority to ask questions and demand information from bureaucrats, pointed out former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Even within the House, the LoP has the privilege of raising issues of public interest out of turn and intervene in discussions or ask questions to ministers. He is also statutorily the member of such important committees as the Public Accounts Committee, the Estimates Committee and Public Undertakings Committee. The LoP can also move adjournment motions and no-confidence motions.

The Fadnavis government is scared of giving the opposition the space and the time to raise public issues, alleged Thackeray while explaining the reluctance of the government to have LoPs. In the just-concluded winter session too, the state government refused to answer any question on the atrocities on farmers and women in the state, corruption or crime.