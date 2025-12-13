Maharashtra House panel recommends 5-day jail term to 4 journalists for defaming MLC
Committee chairman and MLC Prasad Lad said the case arose from a breach of privilege motion filed by Council member Amol Mitkari
A Special Privileges Committee of the Maharashtra Legislative Council has recommended a five-day prison sentence for four journalists after finding them guilty of defaming council member Amol Mitkari by publishing what it described as “false and fabricated” reports.
The Hindu reported that presenting the committee’s findings in the Upper House on Saturday, committee chairman Prasad Lad said a YouTube channel named Satya Ladha had aired misleading content against Mitkari with the intent of damaging his public image.
The case arose from a breach of privilege motion filed by Mitkari against Akola-based journalists Ganesh Sonawane, Harshada Sonawane, Amol Nandurkar and Ankush Gawande, along with Satya Ladha editor Satish Deshmukh.
Lad told the House that the committee conducted a detailed inquiry into the complaint and concluded that the four journalists were responsible for broadcasting defamatory and misleading material.
Based on its findings, the panel recommended that each of them be sentenced to five days’ imprisonment.
However, the committee advised that no action be taken against editor Satish Deshmukh, noting that he had submitted a written apology during the course of the inquiry.
The panel further suggested that the punishment be carried out during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature. If that proves impractical, it said the recommendation should be implemented in the next legislative session.
The matter now awaits consideration and approval by the House.
