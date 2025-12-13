Maharashtra House panel recommends 5-day jail term to 4 journalists for defaming MLC

A Special Privileges Committee of the Maharashtra Legislative Council has recommended a five-day prison sentence for four journalists after finding them guilty of defaming council member Amol Mitkari by publishing what it described as “false and fabricated” reports.

The Hindu reported that presenting the committee’s findings in the Upper House on Saturday, committee chairman Prasad Lad said a YouTube channel named Satya Ladha had aired misleading content against Mitkari with the intent of damaging his public image.

The case arose from a breach of privilege motion filed by Mitkari against Akola-based journalists Ganesh Sonawane, Harshada Sonawane, Amol Nandurkar and Ankush Gawande, along with Satya Ladha editor Satish Deshmukh.

Lad told the House that the committee conducted a detailed inquiry into the complaint and concluded that the four journalists were responsible for broadcasting defamatory and misleading material.