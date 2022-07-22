Common University Entrance Test (CUET) evokes mixed response from students

The Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET), being conducted by the National Testing Agency, has created considerable confusion among students who had initially welcomed it. Instead of applying for each university separately and appearing for different tests, a common entrance test, they hoped, would make life easier. Separate entrance tests would have been costlier too, feels Parth Tripathi.

The cut-off marks in institutions like Delhi University, felt Khushi, was arbitrary and discriminatory. “Several state boards in the past would cancel papers and award marks arbitrarily to the examinees, giving them an edge over others." With a syllabus prescribed by the NTA, it was easier to prepare, she felt.

While those performing poorly in Board exams get an opportunity to do better in CUET, Radhika Sharma, who appeared in two Board exams in 2021-22 admits that CUET has added to pressure.

“The CBSE Board would often award 100 marks in English, while the ICSE Board never awards 100 in English, no matter how good the answers are. So, cutoffs were discriminatory for ICSE and state board students,” agrees Zoya from Bihar.