CUET: Students confused, details missing from admit cards, demand for postponing the exam

The National Testing Agency released the admit cards for the undergraduate entrance exams- the Common University Entrance Test which have triggered panic in a lot of students.

Since this is the first time CUET is being conducted, there's already fear among students about what the pattern of questions and grading might be. Add to that the short notice at which they were informed of the exam dates, the stress levels have only risen.

A lot of students took to Twitter to share their concerns about the exam. While a few tagged the Twitter handle of the NTA asking for the exams to be postponed, a few others raised legitimate concerns about reaching exam centres when their cities are flooding.