Day 2 of CUET-UG: Technical glitches continue, NTA postpones test at 50 centres

Technical glitches marred the second day of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) on Friday, forcing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the exam at 50 centres across the country.

Some students also claimed to have received communication from the NTA late night, telling them that their exam scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to administrative and logistical reasons .

On Thursday, the exam was cancelled at a few centres across 17 states in the first shift, while the second shift exam was cancelled at all 489 centres.

Several students complained that they waited for two hours only to be informed that the exams scheduled for the day had been called off. Candidates also seemed to be in panic as the agency did not issue the admit cards for Sunday.

On second day, the exam held in the first shift was postponed at 20 centres and in the second shift at 30 centres across the country.

"Technical issues were reported at some centres, following which reports were sought from observers and city coordinators on ground. Based on their recommendations, a decision to postpone the exam was taken," a senior NTA official said.