Glitch-ridden CUET leaves out vast number of students in the cold

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is now a reality. CUET-UG commenced on 15 July and will go on until 20 August 2022.

All central universities must now admit students to undergraduate courses on the basis of the ranking and CUET scores from this year. Many have also agreed to admit students in their postgraduate courses too on the basis of CUET. Several private and deemed universities too have fallen in line.

Although the universities had a harrowing time planning and adjusting their academic calendars at short notice, the authorities were unconcerned. How does it matter if some students faced difficulties? These were only teething troubles. All big ideas do have them when implemented. Isn’t it?

Why must it worry us if millions of students aspiring to get admission to a decent programme in a decent institution felt hassled, pushed around and suffered anxiety over a prolonged period? It is all in the past and is over.

Students could download their admit cards at the eleventh hour to ensure enhanced security. The first day had many hiccups and was marred with chaos, cries, disappointments and dejections. Many reached their allotted examination centres only to be told that their centre had been changed, reportedly as far as 30-40 kilometres away.

As a kind gesture, the students were permitted in, even if they reached their centres half an hour late. Reportedly, 85 per cent of the candidates turned up on day one. The turnout declined sharply to about 74 per cent on day two.

Ruthlessness being the hallmark of decisive and efficient administrators, they lost no time to convey that no retest would be done; those who missed the exam missed the chance for good, at least for this year. Who has time to wonder if they would have felt the same way if the future of their own children were at stake?