Education of the poor is not our priority: Lawyer, activist Ashok Aggarwal

It’s been 13 years since the Right to Education (RTE) Act came into being, making India one of the 131 countries in the world which have declared education to be a fundamental right. Parliament gave its assent to the Act in April 2010.

It was expected to revolutionise education in the country by making education free and compulsory for all children in the age group of 6 to 14 under Article 21 A of the Indian Constitution, making it obligatory on Union and state governments to provide free education to children.

But looking at the scandalous situation of government run schools today, it would appear this was the cruelest April Fool joke perpetrated on children by a country that aspires to be ‘Vishwa Guru’.

Supreme Court lawyer and activist Ashok Aggarwal has been fighting for children’s education and implementation of the RTE Act in letter and spirit. He has been travelling from state to state and filing cases to enforce the children’s right. He spoke to National Herald on his findings and the situation:

You have recently posted pictures from Bihar showing broken fans, dilapidated buildings and classrooms in disuse. Was the visit as President of All India Parents Association?

I am President of the association but I don’t need any forum to do what I am doing. I have been travelling to various states extensively for the last 25 years including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and also in Delhi. It’s unfortunately the same picture everywhere.

Why are children in government schools given such a shabby treatment?

It’s a clear class divide. The poor are treated like slaves in this country and no amount of constitutional guarantees matter. On my recent visit to Bihar, I saw a school with only two blades of the ceiling fan. The roof, I was told, had caved in but luckily the teacher was not on his seat that day; or else it would have ended in a tragedy.