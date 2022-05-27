Global Shiksha launches interesting educational kits in an endeavour to make learning fun

Global Shiksha, a leading Indian Ed-Tech company which deals in supplementary education products, added two more products to its wide array of offerings. The products - Preschool Magnetic Educational Kit and the Kid's Building Blocks are interesting educational kits that can invigorate the inquisitiveness in preschool children. Aimed at fostering curiosity while enhancing communication and problem-solving skills among young learners, an in-depth research led to the designing and development of these tools.

The Pre-School Magnetic Educational Kit is an intriguing tool having varied advantages. The safe, non-toxic and delightful kit comprises 72+ magnetic letters and numbers. Kid's Building Blocks offer a fun-filled experience to little ones, helping them learn from special tools while playing. Available in varied shapes, an assortment of sizes, and attractive colours, these blocks are great for toddlers and preschoolers as they gauge their interest and give wings to their creativity.