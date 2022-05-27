Global Shiksha launches interesting educational kits in an endeavour to make learning fun
The products - Preschool Magnetic Educational Kit and the Kid's Building Blocks are interesting educational kits that can invigorate the inquisitiveness in preschool children
Global Shiksha, a leading Indian Ed-Tech company which deals in supplementary education products, added two more products to its wide array of offerings. The products - Preschool Magnetic Educational Kit and the Kid's Building Blocks are interesting educational kits that can invigorate the inquisitiveness in preschool children. Aimed at fostering curiosity while enhancing communication and problem-solving skills among young learners, an in-depth research led to the designing and development of these tools.
The Pre-School Magnetic Educational Kit is an intriguing tool having varied advantages. The safe, non-toxic and delightful kit comprises 72+ magnetic letters and numbers. Kid's Building Blocks offer a fun-filled experience to little ones, helping them learn from special tools while playing. Available in varied shapes, an assortment of sizes, and attractive colours, these blocks are great for toddlers and preschoolers as they gauge their interest and give wings to their creativity.
The educational kits, conceptualised and designed by IIT graduates, come with a range of benefits. They improve hand-eye coordination, develop motor skills, enhance retention, sharpen memory, and build confidence. Moreover, they are lightweight, and easy to carry to school, play dates, and picnics.
Describing the impact of these products, Chander Prakash Garg, CEO and Founder of Global Shiksha, said, "Our products supplement the learning process by making it experiential. We believe that the best kind of education takes place while indulging in fun-based learning. Behind every innovative product and service are hours of brainstorming sessions and teamwork, and that is how we bring about a difference in the lives of children and their parents. We are happy to launch these products that can make learning easy and fun.”
These educational kits will allow children to enjoy and develop their sensory and motor skills without remaining hooked to the screens. The vibrant colours, and interesting shapes and sizes of different elements of these educational tools stimulate interest and enable children to develop fine motor skills essential for learning. While intriguing the young and active minds, the educational products of Global Shiksha are eco-friendly and safe.
About Global Shiksha
Driven by a passion to bring about a difference in the education sector, with integrity and honesty in their approach to create a significant impact, Global Shiksha follows a holistic approach toward education and learning. They specialise in offering educational tools and other online and offline products that ensure that children remain engaged in learning while stimulating their imagination. While the company focusses on K-5 segment, it offers varied learning materials for students of all grades- from preschool to standard XII.
