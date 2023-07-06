History in the making: first IIT campus outside India to come up in Tanzania

The first IIT campus outside India will come up in Tanzania's Zanzibar and it is expected to launch academic programmes in October, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, currently visiting Tanzania, described the move as a "historic step" that reflected India's commitment to the Global South.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for setting up of the campus of IIT-Madras in Zanzibar, which is a Tanzanian archipelago off the coast of East Africa.

The MEA said the IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) campus in Zanzibar-Tanzania is envisioned as a world class higher education and research institution with a broader mission to develop competencies in response to emerging global requirements.