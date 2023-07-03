IIT Kanpur now has a Hindi publication division

Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), the technology business incubator of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, has launched its Hindi publication division, dedicated to sharing groundbreaking work in innovation.

The Hindi division aims to make SIIC IIT Kanpur's innovative efforts accessible to a wider audience.

According to an official release, the creation of the Hindi publication division has a primary objective of minimising the language barrier in accessing technical information related to the startup ecosystem and innovation.

Its purpose is to offer a platform that would enable non-English speakers to readily access and comprehend technical knowledge.