IIMC becomes deemed university

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), a 58-year-old institution known for its journalism and mass communication courses, was on Wednesday, 31 January, granted the status of a deemed-to-be university, empowering it to award degrees rather than just diplomas, according to the Union ministry of education.

The newly awarded status will also empower the IIMC to offer doctoral programmes.

The institute, established under the Union ministry of information and broadcasting in August 1965, is one of the country's premier institutions of its kind, providing quality training in journalism and undertaking meaningful research in media and mass communication.

'On the advice of the UGC (University Grants Commission), the Ministry of Education, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, hereby declares the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, along with its five regional campuses in Jammu, Amravati (Maharashtra), Aizawl (Mizoram), Kottayam (Kerala) and Dhenkanal (Odisha) as an institution deemed-to-be-university under distinct category,' the ministry said in an official notification.

'IIMC, New Delhi, shall become compliant with the UGC (Institutions-deemed-to-be-Universities) Regulations, 2023, within a period of six years from the date of issuance of the notification. The entire moveable and immovable assets will be legally transferred in the name of IIMC, New Delhi, within one year,' it said.

IIMC shall now not indulge or engage in any activities that are of a commercial or profit-making nature, the notification added.

The institute currently offers postgraduate diploma courses on journalism in English, Hindi, Urdu, Odia, Marathi, and Malayalam, as well as on radio and television, advertising and public relations.