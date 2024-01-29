Govt, UGC go on backfoot in UGC 'de-reservation' discussion; say no such thing

Controversy erupted on the evening of 28 January, Sunday, over the UGC's draft guidelines proposing that any seats reserved for SC, ST and OBC candidates can be 'declared unreserved' if enough candidates from these categories are not available.

The Indian National Congress termed it a conspiracy to do away with quotas in higher education institutions.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan clarified that not a single post will be de-reserved and there is no scope of ambiguity about reservations after the introduction of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act, 2019.

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar also made it clear that there has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in Central Educational Institutions (CEI) in the past and there is "going to be no such de-reservation".

The draft 'Guidelines for Implementation of the Reservation Policy of the Government of India in Higher Education Institutes (HEIs)' had been placed in the public domain for feedback from stakeholders to be accepted till 28 January.

The draft guidelines (image of excerpt shared below) drew flak from several quarters.