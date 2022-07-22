In NCERT textbooks, references to Gujarat ‘riots’ and ‘caste discrimination’ dropped

While Time will tell what the effect of the changes introduced by NCERT in its textbooks is, the intent can hardly be missed.

In the political science textbook prescribed for class 12 students, references to ‘Gujarat riots’ have been dropped while references to the ‘Emergency’ have been strengthened by mentioning human rights violations, arrest of political leaders, censorship on the media, forced vasectomy, deaths in custody and violence. Indeed, the earlier reference has been twisted completely out of shape.

The chapter on ‘Recent Developments in Indian Politics’, the passing reference to ‘Gujarat Riots’ has been dropped including the sentences, “Instances like in Gujarat alert us to dangers involved in using religious sentiments for political purposes. This poses a threat to democratic politics.”

Not surprisingly, Islam and Islamic history and heritage have been targeted. The text which challenged preconceived misconceptions about Muslims have been removed. Paragraphs on the spirit of Islam have been removed. One of the dropped paragraphs stated “like Christianity, Islam is a religion that emphasises equality before Allah”.

Introductory paragraphs in the Class 7 textbook on Mughal emperors Babur, Humayun, Akbar, Jehangir, Shahjahan and Aurangzeb have also been removed. In the Class 6 text ‘Social and Political Life Part 1’, the following paragraph has been deleted, which stated, “There is a general misconception that Muslims are not interested in educating their girls so they don’t send their daughters to school. Recent research however has shown that the compelling reason is poverty not orthodoxy. Due to poverty, they don’t send their girls to school or after few years are compelled to withdraw them.”

The ‘rationalised content in textbooks’ has led to the deletion of paragraphs which challenged biases against Muslims, which were about Mughal emperors, those pertaining to caste system and those decrying religious biases.