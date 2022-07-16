Karnataka NEP panel chief under attack defends position paper

There are 26 position papers as baseline and background documents for the NCERT to prepare the national curriculum, informs Madan Gopal, former IAS officer heading the Task Force for implementing NEP in schools of Karnataka. “Somebody wants to create a controversy where none exists. These papers have been in the public domain for the past two months, why this controversy now,” he asks while speaking to National Herald. He earlier caused outrage among academics by claiming that Newton's laws were copied from an ancient text in Kerala.

However, Prajval Shastri, an Astrophysicist from Bengaluru and member of the Baraguru Ramachandra textbooks revision committee said: ``The position paper should have been asking why despite studying the physics of the solar system, educated people even in Bengaluru - the “Silicon Plateau of India'', hide indoors during eclipses, instead of being scientific about it. It instead advocates that a sky myth, that “the moon spends a night each with one of his 27 wives” be used as a device to teach astrophysics.''

According to her conflation of myth with history, and retro-fitting scientific evidence into myths was the running theme of the bloomers in the Karnataka textbooks pre-2015, and it is regrettable that the position paper continues that trend. The scientific method is an approach found in cultures all across the world, and is hardly a purely western idea.

``Given that taxpayers money is spent on conceiving a position paper, and that over a crore of children are impacted, its formulation ought to have been a serious exercise and not descended into the comical and the irrelevant in the name of claims over antiquity. On top of which it regurgitates ideas familiar to teachers as if they are novel ones, such as geometry in the playground, hands-on experiments, and paper folding to teach Pythagoras theorem. Worse, it refuses to acknowledge that ‘traditional knowledge systems’ are many and not merely Vedic-sanskritic. Most shocking, however is that it exalts the Manusmriti, instead of finding ways to eradicate caste and gender discrimination that still marrs educational spaces,'' Shashtri said.