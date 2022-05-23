It's raining reforms in higher education: Deconstructing what UGC is up to

With the conviction that ‘pedagogy must evolve to make education more experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner centred, discussion-based, flexible, and, of course, enjoyable’ a number of academic reforms are being set in motion in higher education.

Now four-year undergraduate degree holders are permitted to pursue PhD programme without going through the rigours of the postgraduate programmes. Following provisions for flexibility, modularity, multiple exits, lateral entry, students shall have freedom to study at will without being bound to the time and space restriction imposed by their universities and colleges.

Higher educational institutions have already been forced to allow their students to earn about 40 percent of their credit requirements online.

Students do not need to take all their courses from a single institution. They could open an account called the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) with the designated depository like investors do for investments and trading in the stock market. They can go on accumulating credit by registering for courses in other institutions of their choice and also through the indigenous and global MOOCs and the rapidly growing educational technology (EdTech) companies, many being startups as higher education aggregators. Students can go on depositing them over time and approach a university to recognise them and award them the degree that they think they have earned.

Students would, however, not be able to buy, sell and exchange their credits and qualifications like financial investors do. Also, they would continue to be dependent on a university for recognition and certification of their qualifications. But these are only early times. As time passes, they might also get to exit the higher educational investment and also get rid of the dependence on universities for degrees.