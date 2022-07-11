JEE Main: 14 candidates score perfect 100

Fourteen candidates have got the perfect score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main results of which were announced on Monday, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Maximum candidates bagging the top score in the first edition of JEE-Main, 2022 are from Telangana (4) followed by Andhra Pradesh (3). The top scorers from Telangana are Jasti Yashwanth VVS, Rupesh Biyani, Aniket Chattopadhyay and Dheeraj Kurukunda.

Koyayana Suhas, Penikalpati Ravi Kishore are Polisetty Karthikeya are the top scorers from Andhra Pradesh.