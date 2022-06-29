'Munnabhai' helps jailed youth to pass exam and get job as SI in UP police

The claims of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about transparent recruiting in the government sector were exposed when a youth was appointed as Sub-Inspector in Uttar Pradesh police while he was lodged in jail. He not only cleared the written test but also physical and medical tests through a solver.

The issue was raised in social media and in no time the post went viral raising questions over transparency in recruitment. In a knee-jerk reaction, the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, which recruits Sub-Inspectors, ordered an inquiry into the matter and also removed his name from the selection list.

Chairman of the Board, Raj Kumar Vishwakarma said that the information about the arrest of the candidate was not given to the recruitment board because of which his name appeared on the selection list.

But, he is silent over the questions as to how the accused, Arjun, passed the written and other tests when he was in the jail.