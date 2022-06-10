Government jobs come with a premium paid in advance, suggests developments in West Bengal

A remark by a veteran Trinamool Congress leader at a public forum has turned the spotlight on joblessness in West Bengal and refocused attention on corrupt practices plaguing government recruitments and appointments.

Sobhandev Chattopadhyay has been a Mamata Banerjee loyalist ever since she left the Congress Party in 1997. In the third Trinamool Congress government, he is Minister for Agriculture. He was Minister for Power – another pivotal portfolio - in the previous government.

Speaking at an educational fair on June 4, the 78-year-old politician said: “This year 12 lakh students sat for the Madhyamik (school-leaving) examination. And 86 percent have passed the examination, but only to join the ranks of educated jobless youth wandering around in our state.”

Hearing the candid remark, two other ministers sharing the dais-- Firhad Hakim and Humayun Kabir – rolled their eyes and bit their tongue. But an unperturbed Chattopadhyay piled it on: “Graduates don’t get jobs. Even if you are a post-graduate, you can’t land a job. I am a people’s representative. And I can tell you from my experience that five out of 10 persons who turn up at my home desperately want jobs.”

The Opposition swooped down on the confession within minutes. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shamik Bhattacharya said: “Across the world, there are fewer government jobs. But the problem with West Bengal is that it doesn’t attract investors. And that’s the main reason why there are no jobs.” Sujan Chakraborty, member of the Communist Party of India-Marxist’s central committee remarked: “The Trinamool Congress has turned West Bengal into a factory that’s churning out unemployed youth. The administration is keeping a lid on the situation by organising various fairs and sports tournaments for jobless young men and women, while 5.5 lakh government posts are lying vacant.” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, state Congress Party president, said: “I hope Sobhandev Chattopadhyay’s job is not snatched for speaking the truth. His words prove that what we have been saying is nothing but the truth. Even educated youth can’t earn a livelihood today.”

BJP leader Tatagatha Roy – who is himself jobless after his tenure as Governor ended in 2020 – described Chattopadhyay as “one of the few honest leaders in the Trinamool Congress” whose observation “shows how horrible the unemployment situation is in West Bengal”.