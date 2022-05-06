JNU: Mess and sanitation workers protest due to non-payment of salaries

“It’s been four months since our salaries have been given. My salary for a month in 2020 also has not been given. They keep asking me to file applications. I have. Now it is 2022. We can only complain to our supervisor and they say they don’t know. What are we to do in between this? How long will we keep taking loans to run our homes,” asked Gudiya, a mess worker who was protesting for the non-payment of wages.

Sanitation worker Rakesh said they get one month salary after five months. “What can we do with one month salary? They have now removed us from our jobs because we demanded our salaries. Everyone plays with the lives of the poor,” lamented Rakesh.

A helper at Sabarmati hostel mess, Neeru said she was facing extreme financial distress as she has not been paid for three months. She has been threatened by her landlord for not paying the rent. “Where are we supposed to get money from? We had to borrow money so that we weren’t kicked out. We also have to pay fees of our children. We want them to do better than us. But, the system will not even allow us to aspire for small improvements in our lives. We are extremely worried and disturbed. We have been threatened with expulsion if we do complain,” added Neeru.

“This is an illegal way to impose more work on every worker. Such arbitrary decisions should stop. You cannot take away someone’s job in the blink of an eye. They also have families to feed and these are poorer people. We should not be harsh,” said Sucheta De, the National Vice-President of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU). Both AICCTU and AISA are affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.