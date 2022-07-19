Lucknow University bans protests on campus ahead of NAAC visit

"Students will not roam in groups and no one will be allowed to carry firearms. No student will be allowed to invite any outsider inside the university premises and students should stay in their respective department/study room or library," said an order issued by the proctor.



The university official said, "As the inspection by NAAC team will be done from July 21 to 23 in the LU campus, only vehicles of those teachers and employees who are deployed to be present with NAAC team members (teachers and employees) and Dean of various faculties will be allowed entry in the campus."