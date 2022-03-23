Madras University moots one free seat in each college for transgenders in UG course

The university has enrolled 340 students from 131 families with poor economic backgrounds during the 2021-22 academic year. The Vice-Chancellor also said that the university will waive the fee for transgenders who will be joining the undergraduate course during this academic year.



Kalki Subramaniam, transgender activist, writer, poet, and painter who had stood for transgender rights while speaking to IANS said: "This is a welcome move of Madras University. I am happy that awareness is growing among people regarding transgender people and our situation. I have always been a votary for higher education to transgender people and the Madras University has taken a step in the right direction."