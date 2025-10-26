8,000-odd schools with zero enrolment employ about 21,000 teachers

Nearly 8,000 schools across India recorded zero student enrolments during the 2024–25 academic session, with West Bengal accounting for the largest share, followed by Telangana, according to official data from the ministry of education.

A total of 20,817 teachers were employed in schools that had no students on their rolls. West Bengal alone accounted for 17,965 of these teachers, alongside the highest number of zero-enrollment schools (3,812), making it a major outlier in the national data.

Telangana ranked second with 2,245 such schools, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 463. Telangana employed 1,016 teachers in these institutions, while Madhya Pradesh had 223.

The data shows that 7,993 schools had no students enrolled this year — a decline of over 5,000 from 12,954 schools the previous year. But despite the improvement, the figures highlight a continued issue of underutilised educational infrastructure across several states.

Some states, however, have successfully eliminated the problem. Haryana, Maharashtra, Goa, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura reported no schools with zero enrolment.

No schools with zero enrolment were reported in the union territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu and Chandigarh, the data added. Delhi also reported none.