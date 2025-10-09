Sex education should be provided to children from a younger age: SC
Experts say early sex education empowers children, reduces abuse risks, and promotes responsible sexual health awareness
In a significant observation with far-reaching implications for India’s educational and child welfare policies, the Supreme Court of India has urged that sex education be introduced to children at a younger age, rather than starting only in Class IX, to equip young adolescents with essential knowledge about the physiological and emotional changes of puberty.
A bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe emphasised that comprehensive sex education should form an integral part of the higher secondary school curriculum, ensuring that students are made aware of the hormonal changes they undergo, as well as the precautions and care required during this critical phase of development.
“We are of the opinion that sex education should be provided to children from a younger age and not Class IX onwards. It is for the authorities concerned to apply their mind and take corrective measures, so that children are informed of the changes that happen after puberty, and the care and cautions to be taken in relation thereto,” the bench stated.
These remarks were made in the context of the court granting bail to a 15-year-old boy accused of serious offences under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences), highlighting the vulnerability of minors both as victims and alleged offenders.
The Supreme Court directed his release on bail subject to conditions set by the Juvenile Justice Board, noting that he was a minor, while underscoring the broader societal importance of early education on sexual health and consent.
Experts and child welfare advocates welcomed the court’s observations, asserting that introducing sex education at an earlier stage can empower children with awareness, reduce risks of abuse, and cultivate responsible attitudes toward sexual health and personal safety.
This ruling serves as a reminder that education is not merely academic but a powerful tool for nurturing well-informed, resilient, and responsible young citizens, capable of navigating the complexities of adolescence in a safe and informed manner.
