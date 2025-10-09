Sex education should be provided to children from a younger age: SC

In a significant observation with far-reaching implications for India’s educational and child welfare policies, the Supreme Court of India has urged that sex education be introduced to children at a younger age, rather than starting only in Class IX, to equip young adolescents with essential knowledge about the physiological and emotional changes of puberty.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe emphasised that comprehensive sex education should form an integral part of the higher secondary school curriculum, ensuring that students are made aware of the hormonal changes they undergo, as well as the precautions and care required during this critical phase of development.

“We are of the opinion that sex education should be provided to children from a younger age and not Class IX onwards. It is for the authorities concerned to apply their mind and take corrective measures, so that children are informed of the changes that happen after puberty, and the care and cautions to be taken in relation thereto,” the bench stated.