NEET-PG 2024 exam rescheduled to 7 July

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test—Postgraduate (NEET-PG) has been rescheduled to 7 July 2024 this year, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences said today, 9 January.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 3 March. The cut-off date for the purposes of eligibility of applications this year is 15 August.

'In supersession of NBEMS notice dated 09.11.2023 and pursuant to the receipt of NMC letter dated January 3, 2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination, which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on March 3, 2024, stands rescheduled,' the NBEMS said in its notice today.

'The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on July 7, 2024,' it declared.

According to the recently notified 'Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023', the existing NEET-PG examination will continue till the proposed National Exit Test (NExT) becomes operational for the purpose of PG admission.

The NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG diploma courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.