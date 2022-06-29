NIT Rourkela achieves record campus placements for 2021-22
With an almost 20% rise in the average CTC, the Institute has witnessed a package increase from Rs. 9.36 lakh per annum in 2021 to Rs. 11.20 lakh per annum in 2022
The National Institute of Technology, Rourkela has broken all its past records of placements in the placement season of 2021-22 with 325 companies offering 1274 on-campus opportunities in the ongoing placement drive. Of these, twenty students were offered annual pay packages of Rs. 46.08 lakh, the highest so far, while 138 students have received offers of more than Rs. 20 lakh per annum.
With an almost 20% rise in the average CTC, the Institute has witnessed a package increase from Rs. 9.36 lakh per annum in 2021 to Rs. 11.20 lakh per annum in 2022. As many as 403 students (highest so far) have bagged prestigious paid internship offers with an average stipend of around Rs. 40,000 and the highest stipend of Rs. 1.25 lakh per month. Global majors like Microsoft, Tata Steel, Oracle, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Barclays, Disney+Hotstar, Mathworks, SAP Labs, and American Express are among others who are recruiting on campus this year.
Prof. Umesh C. Pati, Head of Career Development Centre, NIT Rourkela, said, “The placement statistics this year have been excellent. We managed not only to retain almost all past recruiters but also onboarded 100 new recruiters, including Apple, Google, and Visa. A significant number of major PSUs, including BPCL, GAIL, EIL, and BEL, visited this year. Overall, the placement season was very successful, and we achieved the best records so far on almost all parameters.”
The B.Tech course of the Computer Science Department recorded the highest average CTC of Rs. 20.88 lakh per annum with software giants like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Oracle recruiting a high number of students. The next highest average CTC of Rs. 17.27 lakh per annum was recorded by the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department with major semiconductor recruiters like Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Micron, Mediatek, AMD, and Intel among others.
NIT Rourkela, established in 1961 and among the premier national-level institutions for technical education in the country that is funded by the Government of India is the 2nd largest government Institute in eastern India having a huge infrastructure on 700 acres of land. A total of 325 companies participated in this year’s placement drive, recording a significant increase in the number of recruiters registered for the placement drive this season.
Amongst the different sectors, Software and IT Services has emerged as the top recruiter (33.28% of total recruitment), followed by Core Engineering (25%), and Analytics and Consulting (18.72%). The rest of the offers are from diverse sectors including Electronics, Finance, Education, Design, and Healthcare.
Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela, said, “Even after two years of a global slowdown in hiring, the 2021-22 placement drive of NIT Rourkela has proved the caliber of graduates from this premier Institute. NIT Rourkela’s successful placement season can be attributed to its focus on quality education, dedicated professors, and students prepared with industry-relevant skills. The Institute looks forward to an even more successful placement season in the upcoming year.”
As per information released by the institute, in this placement drive, the Department of Mining Engineering achieved 100 percent placement with all its students placed at lucrative firms. Along with this, 11 out of 14 B. Tech Departments including Biotechnology Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Ceramic Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mining Engineering, and Metallurgy and Materials Engineering recorded a placement percentage of more than 90%.
The percentage of students from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and Mechanical Engineering are 98% and 97% respectively. Overall, 92.99% of B. Tech students have been already placed across all the branches and the ongoing recruitment drive witnessed evident growth in almost all domains including software, analytics, and core.
Amongst the Post-Graduate disciplines, Electrical Engineering Department recorded the highest placement percentage of 87.50%, followed by the Computer Science and Engineering Department with 84.48% and Electronics and Communication Engineering with 81.43%. The Institute said that a total of 375 postgraduate students have been placed with an average CTC of Rs.9.04 lakh per annum in this year’s placement drive.
