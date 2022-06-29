NIT Rourkela achieves record campus placements for 2021-22

As per information released by the institute, in this placement drive, the Department of Mining Engineering achieved 100 percent placement with all its students placed at lucrative firms. Along with this, 11 out of 14 B. Tech Departments including Biotechnology Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Ceramic Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mining Engineering, and Metallurgy and Materials Engineering recorded a placement percentage of more than 90%.

The percentage of students from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and Mechanical Engineering are 98% and 97% respectively. Overall, 92.99% of B. Tech students have been already placed across all the branches and the ongoing recruitment drive witnessed evident growth in almost all domains including software, analytics, and core.

Amongst the Post-Graduate disciplines, Electrical Engineering Department recorded the highest placement percentage of 87.50%, followed by the Computer Science and Engineering Department with 84.48% and Electronics and Communication Engineering with 81.43%. The Institute said that a total of 375 postgraduate students have been placed with an average CTC of Rs.9.04 lakh per annum in this year’s placement drive.