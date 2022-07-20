Funds to JMI, AMU reduced in 2021-2022; Budget for BHU doubled
While for JNU, the funding increased only about Rs. 70 crore in seven years, the funding for BHU and RGU significantly increased. AMU and JMI’s funding increased overall but declined last year
On July 18, the Ministry of Education, answering Kerala Congress MP TN Prathapan’s question, told the Lok Sabha that the funds for Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia were “significantly reduced” in 2021-22, The Wire reported.
The table clearly shows that while for JNU, the funding increased only about Rs. 70 crore in a span of seven years, the funding for BHU and RGU significantly increased. AMU and JMI’s funding increased overall but saw a sharp decline in 2021-22.
The Wire quoted the ministry of education as saying, “The government provides grants to Central Universities through University Grants Commission (UGC). Allocation of funds is made on the basis of the requirement projected by the University and expenditure incurred during the previous year as well as the availability of funds.”
Prathapan also questioned the Ministry on central universities’ increasing their fee “citing shortage of funds”, but the reply did not clearly answer the question. The Minister only stated, “The Central Universities are autonomous institutions created under the Act of Parliament which are governed by their own Acts, Statutes, Ordinances, etc. and Regulations made thereunder and are competent to take decision in academic and administrative matter of the University including increasing of fees (Tuition, hostel and mess fee, etc.).”
