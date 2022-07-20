Funds to JMI, AMU reduced in 2021-2022; Budget for BHU doubled

Prathapan also questioned the Ministry on central universities’ increasing their fee “citing shortage of funds”, but the reply did not clearly answer the question. The Minister only stated, “The Central Universities are autonomous institutions created under the Act of Parliament which are governed by their own Acts, Statutes, Ordinances, etc. and Regulations made thereunder and are competent to take decision in academic and administrative matter of the University including increasing of fees (Tuition, hostel and mess fee, etc.).”