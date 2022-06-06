The flip side of higher education online: it's neither economical nor effective

Correspondence courses, distance learning and remote teaching may be traced back to the late 18th century when individuals and institutions in the UK and Europe started offering skill enhancement courses through correspondence. Such courses often came as a great relief to women who wanted to better themselves educationally but couldn’t as they were bunkered down with domestic duties and household compulsions.

Advancements in information communication technology ushered in newer ways of delivering education remotely. Radio broadcasts and TV classrooms were also tried out on a commercial basis. They however neither proved to be effective nor commercially viable.

Covid-19 compelled closure of schools, colleges, and universities and forced them to resort to remote teaching; classes went virtual, lectures were delivered online and campuses were deserted. Social media came as a handy tool for interaction between the students and teachers.

The Covid-19 experience has strengthened the belief that digital technologies are the future mediums of offering education. Technology enthusiasts are busy writing obituaries of brick-and-mortar universities. They spread of internet and network connectivity, they argue, would metamorphose the mode of delivering knowledge.

Technology enthusiasts are busy promoting EdTech start-ups in the hope that students would not want to suffer physical campuses once they have experienced the comfort, convenience and freedom of online learning. But there are others who are sceptical.