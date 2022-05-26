Survival of madrasas facing severe crisis; community leaders must focus on education, well being of the young

Zahid Ali Khan and his son Amer Ali Khan explained that seeing the grim conditions of the Muslims in Hyderabad city, they had decided to reach out to the community by holding training courses for recruitment in the police force. Mohammad Abdul Aziz added, “Muslims are disillusioned to such an extent that they don't even want to try for government jobs; they feel it would be a futile exercise. But now we are trying our best to train as many as we can…”

As another volunteer put across, “There should be representation of Muslims in the police force in accordance to their population percentage. Right now Muslims are under-represented in the police force and also in the other government departments and this in itself is being unfair to the community.”

Later that evening, I had met senior journalist, Mir Ayub Syed Khan, who was then working as the bureau chief of a national daily. He spoke of the dismal facts about the Muslim population in Hyderabad, “The reality is that almost 80 per cent of the Hyderabad city's rickshaw pullers and auto drivers are Muslims. And Muslims' representation in the government is very low…very few Muslims are there in government jobs.”

The next day, after I had met several Urdu journalists and heard them detail the dismal conditions of the Muslims in Hyderabad city, I’d headed towards the Osmania University to meet the Journalism Department’s former head Dr K. Stevenson, who had been recently appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Studies. And Stevenson had this to say, “The number of Muslim students enrolled in the Journalism Course remains low …very low numbers. Why? There's lack of awareness, parents and students don't know the potential of the course, so they could be opting for other courses. There’s an element of despair, discontentment and poverty, more so amongst Muslims living in the old city.” And as our conversation came to a close, he’d added , “The blame for this should not just go to the State, the Muslim leaders are equally responsible for this. "

As a COVA functionary had detailed, "There's lack of education in the Muslim community. In the old city area every second child is a school dropout. Why? Because it is question of survival for the kids and their families. Though education is free till class 10, but much before he reaches that class, he opts out to work in a cycle repair shop or at some other small shop."

During my interactions with Muslim students in Hyderabad, they’d stressed that what’s urgently required is that the community leaders together with religious heads should reach out to the students. “There is a feeling of helplessness and despair amongst the young Muslims. Very low literacy rates and in the midst of a bleak economic scenario, social ills are bound to come up. And an individual cannot fight this on his or her level. It has to be tackled in that persistent way by the community leaders.”