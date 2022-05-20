Deoband clerics slam UP govt over stopping grants to new madrasas

'Ulemas' (body of Muslim scholars) at Deoband, which is home to one of the largest Islamic seminaries in the country, have questioned Uttar Pradesh government's recent decision of not giving grants to new madrasas in the state.



Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora, patron of Jamiat Dewat-ul Muslameen, an organisation involved in religious teachings, said, "The government must make it clear why it has taken this decision."



Gora asked if the government did not have the budget or if such a decision only applied to madrasas.