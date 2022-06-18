Unacademy lays off 150 employees from its PrepLadder team

In April, Unacademy laid off nearly 600 employees, contractual workers and educators - about 10 per cent of its 6,000-strong workforce across the group.



The company said it discussed and parted ways with the identified people, in accordance with their respective contracts.



"Based on the outcome of several assessments, a small subset of employee, contractor, and educator roles were re-evaluated due to role redundancy and performance, as is common for any organisation of our size and scale. The vast majority of roles impacted has been a result of that process, and the efficiency we aim to drive in the broader business," a company spokesperson had said in a statement.



The company said that it ensured they receive certain additional benefits and a generous severance.



Started as a YouTube channel in 2010, Unacademy is one of the largest learning platforms with a growing network of 60,000 registered educators and over 62 million learners.