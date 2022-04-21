UP universities to adopt grading systems

However, in the even semester, students who have passed minimum 50 per cent of the credit papers (both theory and practical) in both semesters and those who have scored 50 per cent of the credit papers of major subjects (in both semesters) will be promoted to next year.



For promotion to third year, a student will have to pass the requisite 46 credit papers and qualify co-curricular courses.



For internal examination, there will be no improvement and back paper. No student will be allowed to appear for the back paper of two previous semesters simultaneously.



Based on the number of credits scored in a specific course in a semester and the grade points scored, a semester grade point average (SGPA) will be calculated. Using this SGPA, cumulative grade point average (CGPA) will be assessed.