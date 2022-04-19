Hijab not allowed during II PUC exams, says Karnataka Minister

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of exams amid possibility of resurfacing of the controversy. Karnataka High Court Special Bench headed by the Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi has dismissed the petition by students seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms. The bench also noted that wearing of hijab is not an essential practice of Islam.



Hijab controversy started with six students in Udupi Pre-University College and spread across the state leading to a crisis. It has also made international news. The Karnataka government conducted SSLC exams with heavy police cover and banned hijab in exam centres.



The department has stated that the examination will be conducted in 1,076 examination centres. A total of 3,46,936 boys and 3,37,319 girls are taking the exams. Seventy-four students suffering from autism, 377 hearing impaired, 371 learning disability, 683 locomotor impairment (problem from moving from one place to another), 128 mental retardation, 103 multiple disability, 48 speech impairment, 355 visual impairment (blindness) and 55 visual impairment (low-vision) students have also enrolled for the exams.