What ails Delhi University? 9,000 seats going begging despite 7 rounds of admissions

Demand for seats at the once sought-after Delhi University (DU) is on the decline. But what can explain the 9,000-odd undergraduate seats lying vacant — out of 71,000 across its colleges, several of them top educational institutions — despite seven rounds of admissions being held, and classes already underway for six weeks into the 2025–26 academic session?

According to figures released by the DU registrar at the start of the mop-up round, the remaining vacancies are all in the reserved category seats, and spread across affiliated DU colleges in the science, humanities and commerce disciplines.

The number of vacancies for the undergraduate courses has been almost tripling over the years — so this isn’t new, it is a trend; but the uptick is certainly a little worrying.

In 2023 there were 1,000 vacancies; in 2024, this went up to 3,000. And now we‘ve triple that last figure.

In a significant departure from the usual rules, the mop-up round does not require applicants to submit scores from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) introduced in 2022 either. Admissions are simply being offered based on the applicant’s Class 12 marks.