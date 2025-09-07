Towards Equality: Why transgender-inclusive education must enter Indian schools

Evidence of systemic omissions

Textbook reviews across the six states named in the PIL reveal an alarming vacuum. References to transgender lives, rights, or histories are either non-existent or superficial.

In May 2025, a Right to Information (RTI) reply from NCERT confirmed that no teacher training programmes on transgender-inclusive sexuality education had been conducted to date. This silence has dual consequences. Transgender students are denied affirmation and essential knowledge about their identities, while their cisgender peers grow up without the tools to become allies. A generation of young Indians, the petition argues, is being educated with dangerous blind spots around gender diversity.

Judicial response: A turning point

The Supreme Court’s decision to seek responses from both the Centre and the six states suggests a recognition of the issue’s Constitutional gravity. The coming months will likely see intense debate involving educators, civil society groups, policymakers and the judiciary.

Should the court uphold the PIL’s demands, schools across India could soon see exam-oriented, transgender-inclusive content, alongside guidelines for effective teaching. Such an outcome would not only reform classrooms but also reaffirm the judiciary’s role in advancing social justice through education.

The stakes: Rights today, progress tomorrow

The urgency of the matter cannot be overstated. Today’s students will become tomorrow’s professionals, policymakers, and leaders. The biases they absorb — or the empathy they learn — are shaped directly by the education system.

For transgender students, inclusive curricula are not merely symbolic; they are a matter of dignity, health and equal opportunity. For society at large, they represent a chance to move towards a culture of acceptance rather than prejudice.