Why CUET may not be an equalizer

The UGC has now made it mandatory for all the central universities to admit students to their undergraduate programmes exclusively on the merit of the score of a single common entrance test, CUET, to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Importantly, the Central Universities Act 2009 had provided for the common entrance test but had not made it mandatory.

Given the dire mismatch between the demand and supply of the quality higher educational institutions and programmes, students and their parents are hassled. Most students in science group in the schools have been spending years in coaching and preparation for the medical and engineering admission tests. Since they could never be sure of getting the needed rank, they have also been spending money and time preparing for many different admission tests for other programmes. Those aiming for a good college in Delhi University have been under no less stress as even those with 100% marks cannot be sure of getting the course of college of their choice.

The “One Nation One Examination” idea is being purported to be proposed by the National Education Policy 2020. NEP 2020, though argues for “a common principle for entrance examination, it puts the caveat “with due regard to diversity and university autonomy”. No doubt the policy states that “NTA would conduct entrance for admission to UG, PG and fellowship in higher education”, but mentions rather specifically that “it would be left to the individual universities and colleges to use NTA assessments for their admissions”.

The policy, however, hopes that “the high quality, range and flexibility of (the) NTA test would enable most universities in the country to use these common entrance exams - rather than having hundreds of universities each devising their own entrance exams - thereby drastically reducing the burden on students, universities and colleges, and the entire education system”.

Obviously, while the academic institutions across the country are still struggling to make sense of the text of the policy to ensure speedy but thoughtful implementation of the academic reforms proposed by it, some are using the policy as the pretext of doing whatever they wish to do to.