Young Gazans refuse to say ‘die’... but can they get to university?

It may be news to many that amid all the devastation and destruction in Gaza, young Palestinians have not given up hope for a better future and refused to allow Israel's barbaric actions to deter them from continuing to pursue their aspirations.

Nine students from Gaza have won scholarships at prestigious British universities such as the London School of Economics and King’s College, London.

To its credit, the British government has said that it will try its best to bring them out so they can start their studies.