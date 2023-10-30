'12th Fail' raises Rs 6.7 crore in first weekend

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial venture "12th Fail" has earned Rs 6.7 crore in its first weekend, the makers announced on Monday.

The film is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. It stars Vikrant Massey in the lead along with Medha Shankar.

"This cinematic masterpiece grossed an impressive Rs 3.10 crores net on Sunday, showcasing a remarkable 24% growth in earnings across all circuits. It has raked in a total of 6.7 crores net in its first weekend," the makers said in a press note.

Produced by Zee Studios, "12th Fail" has been released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The film also features Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sanjay Bishnoi and Priyanshu Chatterjee.