2023’s most talked about showbiz celebs

3. Karan Johar: This quirkily dressed bundle of joyous energy has a way of staying in the news. Agreed, his Koffee With Karan was not as spiced up and controversial this year. But what about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which filled the audiences’ hearts with unalloyed love during a year when toxicity had a field day? At year end, Karan kissed and made up with Kartik Aaryan. They plan to wow the audiences with their collaboration next year.

4. Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai: Morbid interest in celebrity marriages tore into this couple’s shared life, rendering it into a will-they-won’t-they kind of petal-plucking game. The truth is, at the end of the year they were still together. Until there is an official announcement from the couple, they are still together, period. Shall we let them be?

5. Ranbir Kapoor: Animal has pushed him into the superstardom that he was born into. Even as the film drew furious flak for its venomous misogynistic content, the film’s leading man walked away from the sludge untainted. At the end of 2023, Ranbir is the most wanted actor in Filmistan.