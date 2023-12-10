Animal: The new 'angry young man' is just a super-rich, entitled child

I can scarcely remember a movie as bad as Animal. It is a paean to deranged masculinity masquerading as filial love. Misogyny pours forth from its every orifice. It is an orgy of violence with maimed bodies, gore, and mindless shooting.

There is an absurdity to the whole plot, whereby a sociopath moves around killing and maiming people. Gunfights suddenly turn into axe slugfests and fighters become dhadis (bards) only to accommodate the song Arjan Vailly. Women are dominated by so-called 'alpha' males, and are shown in stereotypical roles lacking any agency.

If gore, misogyny and absurdity were not enough, the film has long passages of cringe-worthy, dull family scenes with pathetic acting and dialogues that could make one die of boredom. Inexplicably long at over three hours, the director seems to have forgotten to hire an editor, so that the final product looks like a curious amalgam of video game action and saas-bahu sagas.