Swanand criticises treatment of women in Animal: 'New man has been prepared for you'

Lyricist-singer-actor Swanand Kirkire, known for his work in Barfi, Parineeta, Three of Us, Qala and other films, has strongly criticised the recently released Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal over its treatment of women.

The singer-actor recently took to his X page to strongly condemn the film and the story treatment, which he feels is a stepping stone to a different breed of “scary men” that women will have to deal with.

Writing in Hindi, he began his post by mentioning older films which focused on women’s issues and helped him gain a better understanding of the opposite sex.

"Mehboob Khan’s Aurat, Guru Dutt’s Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anupama, Shyam Benegal’s Ankur and Bhumika, Ketan Mehta’s Mirch Masala, Sudhir Mishra’s Main Zinda Hoon, Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish, (Vikas) Behl’s Queen, Sujit Sarkar's Piku etc, there are many such films in Indian cinema which taught me how to respect a woman, her rights and her autonomy and how, after understanding everything, there are still many shortcomings in this age-old thinking. I don’t know whether I succeeded in understanding a woman or not, but even today, I am constantly trying to improve myself."