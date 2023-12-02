Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' earns Rs 116 crore on day one

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has registered his career-best opening, with his new release Animal raising Rs 116 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the day of its release. Production house T-Series on Saturday shared the day one collections of the crime drama, which was given an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification ahead of its release.

"He has come to conquer all the records #AnimalHuntBegins ... The biggest non-holiday opening in Hindi cinema ever worldwide gross Rs 116 crore," T-Series posted on X.