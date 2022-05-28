25 people dressed Manushi for 3 hours for Prithviraj wedding sequence!

Manushi reveals that the wedding sequence in the film was her most elaborate shot as 25 people comprising costume, jewellery, hair, make-up, tailors, etc dressed her in tandem for 3 straight hours! She says, “So, the makeup would take 20 mins max because my director wanted to portray Princess Sanyogita as natural as possible and hair and costume would take hours. I would be the first one to enter the set, it would still be dark! For the wedding sequence, though it is a short one, it took a really long time for me to get ready! There was an army of people working on me to get me ready and look the way I do on screen!”

She adds, “It was like someone putting ‘alta’ on my hands, someone is putting ‘alta’ on my feet, someone stitching my costume, someone fixing my hair, someone fixing my makeup, someone is putting jewellery on me. There were countless people trying to put layers and layers of clothes and jewellery on me. That took a while!”