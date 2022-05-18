Akshay Kumar on scale of action in 'Prithviraj': 'I was like a kid in a candy store'

Talking about the scale of the film, which happens to be YRF's first historical film, Akshay said in a statement, "'Prithviraj' is mounted at a scale that will wow people and action plays an integral part in heightening the entertainment quotient of the film. 'Prithviraj' is a big screen action extravaganza that awaits to unfold in front of the eyes of the audiences."



"It will give numerous highs given how Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan took on the responsibility of protecting the country and its people from the merciless invader Mohammad of Ghor. I was like a kid in a candy store when I realised the scale of action that I will get to perform", he added.



Akshay is known to be an action junkie and the original action star of Hindi cinema as he has performed many daredevil stunts on his own, in the past. Commenting on the same, he mentioned, "I have always loved action films and doing action in my own projects gives me a high. So, for me, the film presented me with an opportunity to explore something I love."