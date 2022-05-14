'Prithviraj' director gifts Manushi Chhillar the outfit she wore on 1st day of shoot on her birthday
Akshay Kumar and Bollywood debutant Manushi Chhillar starrer, Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Prithviraj is based on the life and valour of the fearless Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan
Manushi is playing the role of Prithviraj’s beloved Princess Sanyogita and she was surprised by Aditya Chopra and her director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who gifted her a costume from the film as a gesture to celebrate her birthday on Saturday!
Manushi revealed, “This is a really special surprise and it makes me extra happy to receive this on my birthday! I would like to thank my director Chandraprakash Dwivedi Ji for this thoughtful and touching gesture of gifting me an outfit from my debut film on my birthday! I’m beaming with joy and it’s going to be a piece of nostalgia for me forever.”
She added, “I will cherish this project all my life and it is moments like this that will make my working in the film about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan an unforgettable experience. It’s even more special because this was my 1st day - 1st scene outfit which is extremely gorgeous and has such intricate Zardozi work on it. My journey in cinema has just begun and I’m indebted to destiny for finding me a film that is giving me so much love!”
Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. The ethereally gorgeous Manushi’s launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
