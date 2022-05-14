'Prithviraj' director gifts Manushi Chhillar the outfit she wore on 1st day of shoot on her birthday

Superstar Akshay Kumar and gorgeous Bollywood debutant Manushi Chhillar starrer, Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Prithviraj is based on the life and valour of the fearless Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor valiantly.

Manushi is playing the role of Prithviraj’s beloved Princess Sanyogita and she was surprised by Aditya Chopra and her director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who gifted her a costume from the film as a gesture to celebrate her birthday on Saturday!