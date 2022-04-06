3 songs where the melody queen let her hair down

It’s been two months to the day when Lataji left us. Not a day goes by when we don’t think of her whenever her songs play in our hearts and on our I-pods. An entire new generation of Lata bhakts has burgeoned almost overnight since she was gone. Subhash K Jha lists 3 songs of the Melody Queen that find her at her sensual best.

1. Aa jaan-e-jaan (Inteqaam): This Laxmikant-Pyarelal composition is regarded by many Lata bhakts as the most sensuous song she ever sang. Surely the drumbeats, the trumpets, the cannibalistic chorus slithering towards danseuse Helen as she cavorts and slithers in enticing moves, all add to an experience that qualifies Lataji’s versatility. Speaking about the song, Lataji once told me, “Laxmikant-Pyarelal who were very close to me, were always experimenting with my voice. When they suggested a cabaret song for me, my first reaction was, “No!! Asha(Bhosle) my sister sings cabaret songs so brilliantly. Why should I attempt something that is not my forte? But they insisted and the result was this number.” Helen who danced to this Inteqaam classic once said that though most of her cabaret songs were sung by Asha Bhosle, her favourite was Aa jaan-e-jaan.