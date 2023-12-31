Five least fun films to watch in 2023 in five languages

Without preamble, let us get straight to the point. Here, in no particular order, are the five films I could barely sit through in 2023, in five languages.

Heart of Stone (English)

Almost two hours of plodding, and I realised Gal Gadot and her team are wannabe 'Mission Impossible-ers', possibly on the lookout for their espionage franchise. But sorry, Gadot is no Cruise, although she tries hard. The stunts are strictly for diehard fans of the action genre. Every time Gadot somersaulted, I didn’t flip. She didn’t give me reason to. Her manoeuvres are purely green-screen antics.

If the action sequences are meant to be so oafish, why spend so much money going to various countries? And who are these self-important aspirational 007s? Our Alia Bhatt comes into the picture an hour into the story, and even then she is uncertain about what she is supposed to do. Or say. She drops in and out probably wondering if it was worth it. She rattles off her lines as though reading from a teleprinter. It is the only way she could get away with all the technical jargon on how to hack into classified information without getting caught.

You need nerves of steel to sit through the torturous trashiness of Heart of Stone. Fans of Gal and our own gal Alia are especially advised to stay away: it may be a while before you would want to revisit their films again.